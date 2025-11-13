Penguins vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Predators Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-3) vs. Nashville Predators (5-9-4)

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: Avicii Arena -- ,

Avicii Arena -- , Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-118) Predators (-102) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Predators win (54.2%)

Penguins vs Predators Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -245.

Penguins vs Predators Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Predators game on Nov. 14, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Penguins vs Predators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Predators, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -118, and Nashville is -102 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!