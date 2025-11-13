FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Penguins vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Predators Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-3) vs. Nashville Predators (5-9-4)
  • Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Avicii Arena -- ,
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-118)Predators (-102)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Predators win (54.2%)

Penguins vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -245.

Penguins vs Predators Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Predators game on Nov. 14, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Penguins vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Predators, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -118, and Nashville is -102 playing at home.

