NHL
Penguins vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30
The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.
Penguins vs Flames Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (9-12-4) vs. Calgary Flames (12-8-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NHL Network
Penguins vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-128)
|Flames (+106)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Flames Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Penguins win (58.2%)
Penguins vs Flames Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -235.
Penguins vs Flames Over/Under
- The Penguins-Flames game on November 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.
Penguins vs Flames Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +106 underdog on the road.