NHL

Penguins vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Flames Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (9-12-4) vs. Calgary Flames (12-8-4)
  • Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-128)Flames (+106)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (58.2%)

Penguins vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -235.

Penguins vs Flames Over/Under

  • The Penguins-Flames game on November 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Penguins vs Flames Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +106 underdog on the road.

