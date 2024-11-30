Penguins vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.

Penguins vs Flames Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (9-12-4) vs. Calgary Flames (12-8-4)

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-128) Flames (+106) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (58.2%)

Penguins vs Flames Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -235.

Penguins vs Flames Over/Under

The Penguins-Flames game on November 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Penguins vs Flames Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +106 underdog on the road.

