    NHL

    Penguins vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

    Data Skrive

    Penguins vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

    NHL action on Wednesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins playing the Calgary Flames.

    Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Penguins vs Flames Game Info

    • Pittsburgh Penguins (23-14-11) vs. Calgary Flames (21-23-5)
    • Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
    • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Penguins vs Flames Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Penguins (-118)Flames (-102)5.5Penguins (-1.5)

    Penguins vs Flames Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Penguins win (66.9%)

    Penguins vs Flames Puck Line

    • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -250.

    Penguins vs Flames Over/Under

    • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Penguins-Flames on Jan. 21, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

    Penguins vs Flames Moneyline

    • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Penguins, Calgary is the underdog at -102, and Pittsburgh is -118 playing on the road.

