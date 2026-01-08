NHL
Penguins vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8
The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the New Jersey Devils.
Penguins vs Devils Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (20-12-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-19-2)
- Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Devils Odds
|Penguins (-115)
|Devils (-104)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (59.8%)
Penguins vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -250 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +198.
Penguins vs Devils Over/Under
- The over/under for the Penguins versus Devils matchup on Jan. 8 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.
Penguins vs Devils Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -104 underdog on the road.