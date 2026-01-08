FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Penguins vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the New Jersey Devils.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Devils Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (20-12-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-19-2)
  • Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Devils Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-115)Devils (-104)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Devils Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Penguins win (59.8%)

Penguins vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -250 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +198.

Penguins vs Devils Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Penguins versus Devils matchup on Jan. 8 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Penguins vs Devils Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -104 underdog on the road.

