Arkansas vs Florida Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Arkansas vs. Florida, which tips at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Florida vs Arkansas Prediction and Picks

This is a high total, and I think it should be a little higher.

Arkansas and Florida rank fourth and 13th, respectively, in KenPom adjusted offense, so each team can light up the scoreboard. Both teams operate at fast paces, too, with Arkansas 28th in adjusted tempo while the Gators are 34th.

Although Florida is fourth in KenPom D, Arkansas ranks only 48th.

The last time Florida went up against an elite offense that plays fast, the Gators and Alabama combined for 177 total points, with Florida hanging 100 on the Tide.

Arkansas has played in some shootouts, too. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide amassed 190 total points at the end of regulation in their meeting, and Arkansas and Texas A&M just teamed up for 183 points in the Razorbacks' most recent game.

We've got two elite offenses, two teams that love to run and just one top-shelf defense. I think the offenses win out.

Darius Acuff has done some special things over the second-half of the season, including a 49-point masterpiece against Alabama. He has the ability to make this under recommendation look silly, but I think it's the right play.

Acuff hasn't faced many defenses like Florida's this campaign. Over their past 14 games, Arkansas has played only three defenses that rank in the 45 in KenPom D -- Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Acuff netted 22, 22 and 17 points in those three games.

To be fair, Acuff torched a quality Tennessee defense (14th) for 29 points earlier this year. But in general, good defenses have had some success keeping the Razorbacks' star guard in check, and Florida will be the best defense Arkansas has faced since they saw Duke back in November in a game where Acuff scored 21 points.

