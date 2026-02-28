Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's (CA) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-2, 16-1 WCC) bring a six-game win streak into a road matchup with the Saint Mary's Gaels (26-4, 15-2 WCC), winners of seven straight.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Arena: University Credit Union Pavilion

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) win (63%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's Gonzaga-Saint Mary's (CA) spread (Gonzaga -2.5) or over/under (143.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Gonzaga covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Saint Mary's (CA) covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (50%).

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-3-0) than they have in home games (7-7-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Gaels have a better winning percentage at home (.714, 10-4-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Gonzaga is 9-8-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s WCC record against the spread is 11-6-0.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been victorious in 23, or 92%, of the 25 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious 23 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -137 or shorter on the moneyline.

Saint Mary's (CA) has lost all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Gaels have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Gonzaga was second-best in the nation offensively (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked 107th defensively (69.9 points allowed).

Gonzaga grabbed 34.6 rebounds per game and gave up 28.9 boards last season, ranking 47th and 47th, respectively, in the country.

With 19.7 assists per game, Gonzaga was best in college basketball last season.

Gonzaga was the 25th-best squad in college basketball in turnovers per game (9.3) and 140th in turnovers forced (11.7) last season.

Saint Mary's (CA) posted 72.9 points per game last year (205th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well on defense, ceding just 61.1 points per contest (fifth-best).

Saint Mary's (CA) thrived in terms of rebounding last year, ranking 15th-best in the nation in boards per game (36.3) and fourth-best in boards allowed per contest (26.1).

Last season Saint Mary's (CA) ranked 74th in college basketball in assists, averaging 15.1 per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) forced 10.2 turnovers per game last season (288th-ranked in college basketball), but it averaged just 9.1 turnovers per contest (12th-best).

