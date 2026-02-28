Kansas vs Arizona Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Arkansas @ Florida Mar 1 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Kansas vs. Arizona, which tips at 4 p.m. ET.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Arizona vs Kansas Prediction and Picks

At first glance, this spread seemed a little too big to me, but the more I dug into it, the more I liked the 'Zona side.

Spread Betting Arizona Feb 28 9:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kansas is a solid team, but Arizona rates out better across the board. KenPom ranks Arizona third overall, including eighth in offense and third in defense. Kansas, meanwhile, checks in 15th overall and is 43rd in offense and 10th in D. Per KenPom, Arizona's adjusted efficiency margin (net rating) is roughly nine points clear of Kansas' clip, and once you factor in homecourt advantage, the spread makes a lot more sense.

The elephant in the room is that these teams played already this season and Kansas won by four. But that game was in Lawrence -- maybe the best homecourt advantage in college hoops.

Arizona picked up a super impressive road win at Houston two games ago and is playing some great ball of late while Kansas is just 5-4 in true road games this year. Give me the 'Cats.

Burries was excellent in the first matchup between these teams, and he can have another good outing in the rematch.

Brayden Burries (ARIZ) - Total Points Brayden Burries (ARIZ) Over Feb 28 9:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In said first matchup, Burries blew up for 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting, including a 4-of-7 night from deep. We can't expect him to do that again, but he can go for at least 15 points.

For the season, Burries is averaging 15.5 points per game, and he's poured in at least 15 points in seven of his past nine games. He's averaging 16.3 points per game at home, too.

It all adds up to the stage being set for Burries to score the ball well on Kansas once again.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $100 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.