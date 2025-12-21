Penguins vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

On Sunday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Canadiens Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (14-11-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-12-4)

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-113) Canadiens (-106) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (54.4%)

Penguins vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -260.

Penguins vs Canadiens Over/Under

Penguins versus Canadiens on Dec. 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Penguins vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Canadiens, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -113, and Montreal is -106 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!