Penguins vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21
On Sunday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the Montreal Canadiens.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Penguins vs Canadiens Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (14-11-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-12-4)
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-113)
|Canadiens (-106)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (54.4%)
Penguins vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -260.
Penguins vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Penguins versus Canadiens on Dec. 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Penguins vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Canadiens, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -113, and Montreal is -106 playing on the road.