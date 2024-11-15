menu item
NHL

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 15

The Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (6-9-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-8-2)
  • Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-128)Blue Jackets (+106)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (54.9%)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Penguins. The Blue Jackets are -230 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +184.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Blue Jackets on November 15, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Columbus is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -128 favorite on the road.

