Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 15

The Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-9-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-8-2)

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-128) Blue Jackets (+106) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (54.9%)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Penguins. The Blue Jackets are -230 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +184.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Blue Jackets on November 15, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Columbus is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -128 favorite on the road.

