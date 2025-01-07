FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (17-17-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (17-17-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-150)Blue Jackets (+125)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (50.4%)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Penguins. The Blue Jackets are -192 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +154.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Penguins versus Blue Jackets matchup on January 7 has been set at 6.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Blue Jackets reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-150) and Columbus as the underdog (+125) on the road.

