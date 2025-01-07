Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (17-17-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (17-17-6)

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-150) Blue Jackets (+125) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (50.4%)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Penguins. The Blue Jackets are -192 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +154.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for the Penguins versus Blue Jackets matchup on January 7 has been set at 6.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Blue Jackets reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-150) and Columbus as the underdog (+125) on the road.

