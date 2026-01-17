FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (22-14-10) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (21-19-7)
  • Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-134)Blue Jackets (+112)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (60.9%)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +172 to cover the spread, with the Blue Jackets being -215.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Blue Jackets on Jan. 17, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +112 underdog on the road.

