FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (31-35-12) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-45-10)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: CHSN

Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-200)Blackhawks (+164)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blackhawks win (53.1%)

Penguins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+120 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -148.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Penguins versus Blackhawks on April 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -200 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup