NHL
Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (31-35-12) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-45-10)
- Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: CHSN
Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-200)
|Blackhawks (+164)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blackhawks win (53.1%)
Penguins vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+120 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -148.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Penguins versus Blackhawks on April 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -200 favorite at home.