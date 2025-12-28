FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Penguins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (15-12-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-17-6)
  • Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-160)Blackhawks (+132)5.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (50.1%)

Penguins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Penguins. The Blackhawks are -192 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +154.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Blackhawks matchup on Dec. 28, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +132 underdog despite being at home.

