NHL
Penguins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (15-12-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-17-6)
- Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-160)
|Blackhawks (+132)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (50.1%)
Penguins vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Penguins. The Blackhawks are -192 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +154.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Blackhawks matchup on Dec. 28, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +132 underdog despite being at home.