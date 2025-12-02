Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSNX, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-8) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (3-18) on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSNX, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -12.5 232.5 -699 +500

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (77.7%)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread eight times this season (8-12-0).

The Pelicans have played 21 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 10 times out of 21 chances this season.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 57.1% of the time this year (12 of 21 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (40%). It has covered four times in 10 games when playing at home and four times in 10 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Timberwolves exceed the over/under 50% of the time (five of 10 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (five of 10 contests).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .600 (6-4-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over more often at home (seven of 11, 63.6%) than away (five of 10, 50%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 23 points, 7.5 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Anthony Edwards averages 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Rudy Gobert averages 10.4 points, 10.1 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 72.5% from the field (first in league).

Jaden McDaniels averages 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 52.1% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 19.7 points, 6.2 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also sinking 46% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 6.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 48% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans receive 15.4 points per game from Jeremiah Fears, plus 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Pelicans are receiving 13.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

The Pelicans receive 22.1 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 5.6 boards and 4 assists.

