Pelicans vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 27

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: TNT, BSOK, and BSNO

The Oklahoma City Thunder are slight 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Saturday, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOK, and BSNO. The Thunder have a 2-0 lead in the series. The over/under is set at 210 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -1.5 -108 -112 210 -112 -108 -120 +102

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (54.1%)

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 46-35-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 44-36-2 against the spread this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 45 times.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in 37 of 82 opportunities (45.1%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

The Thunder have gone over the total in 21 of 41 home games (51.2%). They've fared better in road games, topping the total in 24 of 41 matchups (58.5%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has had better results away (24-16-2) than at home (20-20-0).

In 2023-24, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 20 of 40) than on the road (40.5%, 17 of 42).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.5 points, 2.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the field and 42.7% from downtown (ninth in NBA), with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.9 points, 1.4 assists and 3.6 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 20.8 points, 5.1 boards and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 20.0 points, 4.3 boards and 4.6 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 8.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 55.9% of his shots from the field.

Herbert Jones' numbers on the season are 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the field and 38.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.0 triples.

