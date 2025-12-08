Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 8

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-21) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (15-7) on Monday, December 8, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -9.5 237.5 -375 +300

Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (72%)

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 10 times in 22 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have played 24 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 24 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have eclipsed the over/under 58.3% of the time (14 out of 24 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-3-2) than it has in road games (4-6-1).

The Spurs have eclipsed the total less often at home, hitting the over in five of 11 home matchups (45.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in seven of 11 games (63.6%).

This year, New Orleans is 8-5-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more often at home (nine of 13, 69.2%) than away (five of 11, 45.5%).

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell averages 16.2 points, 3.7 boards and 2.4 assists.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 25 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13 points, 6.5 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle is averaging 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 boards and 3.5 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans receive 12 points per game from Derik Queen, plus 6.3 boards and 3.6 assists.

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

The Pelicans are getting 14.2 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

The Pelicans receive 9.1 points per game from Jose Alvarado, plus 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

