Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

The Houston Rockets (16-7) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (5-22) on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -10.5 235.5 -500 +385

Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (79.5%)

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have registered a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 17-10-0 this season.

Rockets games have gone over the total 14 times out of 27 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in 16 of 27 opportunities (59.3%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (9-4-0) than it has at home (5-5-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total five times in 10 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over nine times in 13 opportunities (69.2%).

This season, New Orleans is 10-5-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (11 times out of 15) than on the road (five of 12) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 23.5 points, 9.4 boards and 7.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1 block.

Amen Thompson averages 17.3 points, 7.3 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 48% from the floor.

Kevin Durant is averaging 24.8 points, 4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 boards and 2 assists.

Reed Sheppard averages 12.9 points, 3.1 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field and 43.7% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III gives the Pelicans 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (fifth in league) and 0.2 blocks.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is making 50.4% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremiah Fears averages 15.7 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Jose Alvarado's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.7% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

