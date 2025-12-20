Pelicans vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Pelicans vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSIN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and WALV

The New Orleans Pelicans (6-22) are favored (-3.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-21) at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on FDSIN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and WALV. The point total is 233.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -3.5 233.5 -158 +134

Pelicans vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (65.9%)

Pelicans vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pelicans have gone 18-10-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 14-13-0 this season.

Pelicans games have gone over the total 17 times out of 27 chances this season.

The Pacers have hit the over 37% of the time this season (10 of 27 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and seven times in 12 road games.

The Pelicans have hit the over on the total in 12 of 16 home games (75%), compared to five of 12 road games (41.7%).

This year, Indiana is 9-6-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-7-0 ATS (.417).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.3%, eight of 15) than on the road (16.7%, two of 12).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.3 points, 6.4 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derik Queen averages 12.8 points, 6.6 boards and 4 assists.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 14.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 boards.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists.

Jose Alvarado is averaging 8.6 points, 2.9 boards and 3.3 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 boards and 4 assists for the Pacers.

The Pacers receive 18 points per game from Andrew Nembhard, plus 2.2 boards and 6.5 assists.

Jay Huff averages 8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 42.4% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Pacers receive 7.7 points per game from Isaiah Jackson, plus 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

The Pacers are receiving 9.5 points, 4.8 boards and 2 assists per game from Jarace Walker.

