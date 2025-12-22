Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: KFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Dallas Mavericks (11-18) are just 1-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-22) on Monday, December 22, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on KFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -1 237.5 -118 +100

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (59.9%)

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 19-10-0 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 29 games this year, they have 13 wins against the spread.

Pelicans games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over 51.7% of the time (15 out of 29 games with a set point total).

New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread in home games (12-5-0) than it has in road tilts (7-5-0).

The Pelicans have exceeded the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 17 home matchups (76.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in five of 12 games (41.7%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (8-8-1). Away, it is .417 (5-7-0).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over less frequently at home (eight of 17, 47.1%) than on the road (seven of 12, 58.3%).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.2 points, 6.4 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 13 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Jose Alvarado's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 2.8 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also draining 47.8% of his shots from the field.

P.J. Washington averages 16 points, 7.9 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Per game, Naji Marshall gives the Mavericks 13.2 points, 4.8 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Mavericks are getting 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Brandon Williams.

The Mavericks are getting 11.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Max Christie.

