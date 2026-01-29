Australian Open Betting Odds for 2026 Men's Semifinals and Women's Final

The first Grand Slam of the tennis season is nearing its conclusion. The men's semifinals start late tonight, and the women's final is early Saturday morning.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds, here are the Australian Open odds for the men's semis and the women's final.

Australian Open Odds

Men's Semifinals

Player Moneyline Odds Carlos Alcaraz -630 Alexander Zverev +450

Player Moneyline Odds Jannik Sinner -1400 Novak Djokovic +810

Women's Final

Player Moneyline Odds Aryna Sabalenka -176 Elena Rybakina +140

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest tennis odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the tennis betting options and upcoming tournaments.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.