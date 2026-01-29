FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      Tennis

      Australian Open Betting Odds for 2026 Men's Semifinals and Women's Final

      Austan Kas
      Austan Kas@AustanKas

      Australian Open Betting Odds for 2026 Men's Semifinals and Women's Final

      The first Grand Slam of the tennis season is nearing its conclusion. The men's semifinals start late tonight, and the women's final is early Saturday morning.

      Using FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds, here are the Australian Open odds for the men's semis and the women's final.

      Australian Open Odds

      Men's Semifinals

      Player
      Moneyline Odds
      Carlos Alcaraz-630
      Alexander Zverev+450

      Player
      Moneyline Odds
      Jannik Sinner-1400
      Novak Djokovic+810

      Women's Final

      Player
      Moneyline Odds
      Aryna Sabalenka -176
      Elena Rybakina+140

