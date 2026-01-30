Magic vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: ESPN, FDSFL, and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (29-20) visit the Orlando Magic (24-22) after winning four road games in a row. The Magic are favored by just 1 point in the contest, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, January 30, 2026. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Magic vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1 220.5 -118 +100

Magic vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (54.6%)

Magic vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Magic have put together an 18-28-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Raptors are 25-24-0 this season.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 23 times out of 49 chances.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on 19 of 49 set point totals (38.8%).

Orlando owns a better record against the spread in home games (10-13-0) than it does in away games (8-15-0).

At home, the Magic eclipse the over/under 47.8% of the time (11 of 23 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 52.2% of games (12 of 23).

This year, Toronto is 9-15-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-9-0 ATS (.640).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over 10 of 24 times at home (41.7%), and nine of 25 on the road (36%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 19 points, 4.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.1 points, 7.4 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 boards and 3.6 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is also draining 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

The Raptors are getting 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

The Raptors are getting 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists. He is sinking 52.6% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Jamal Shead averages 7.1 points, 1.9 boards and 5.5 assists. He is draining 36.6% of his shots from the field and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

