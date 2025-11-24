Pelicans vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Coverage: CHSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-15) are 5-point underdogs as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (9-7) on Monday, November 24, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -5 241.5 -205 +172

Pelicans vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (66.9%)

Pelicans vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread eight times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times out of 17 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 17 opportunities (52.9%).

At home, Chicago sports a better record against the spread (5-2-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-5-0).

When playing at home, the Bulls exceed the over/under 62.5% of the time (five of eight games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (five of eight contests).

This season, New Orleans is 5-4-0 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-4-0 ATS (.500).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (five times out of nine) than on the road (four of eight) this season.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey is averaging 20.4 points, 9.7 assists and 10.1 boards.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 assists and 9.6 rebounds.

Matas Buzelis averages 14.1 points, 5.6 boards and 1.4 assists.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 30.3% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also draining 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Derik Queen averages 12.6 points, 6.6 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 48.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are getting 15.4 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Saddiq Bey averages 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 51% of his shots from the floor.

