Michigan vs San Diego State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Michigan Wolverines (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) on November 24, 2025 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. San Diego State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michigan vs. San Diego State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (58.7%)

Before making an informed wager on Michigan-San Diego State contest (in which Michigan is a 6.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 147.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Michigan vs. San Diego State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

San Diego State went 12-18-0 ATS last season.

When the spread was set as 6.5 or more last season, Michigan (7-8) covered a lower percentage of those games when it was the favorite (46.7%) than San Diego State (1-1) did as the underdog (50%).

The Wolverines did a better job covering the spread in away games (5-5-0) than they did at home (5-10-0) last year.

Against the spread, the Aztecs were better at home (6-8-0) than away (3-7-0) last year.

Michigan vs. San Diego State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan was favored on the moneyline 26 total times last season. It went 19-7 in those games.

The Wolverines went 11-1 last year (winning 91.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -310 or shorter.

San Diego State won three of the 10 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Aztecs played as an underdog of +245 or more twice last season and split those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Michigan's implied win probability is 75.6%.

Michigan vs. San Diego State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan was 75th in college basketball in points scored (78 per game) and 160th in points allowed (71.5) last season.

At 35 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds allowed, Michigan was 34th and 114th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

At 15.8 assists per game last year, Michigan was 46th in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in the country in committing them (13.6 per game) last season. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

San Diego State sported a top-25 defense last season, ranking 18th-best in college basketball with 64.6 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 262nd with 70.8 points scored per contest.

San Diego State averaged 31.6 rebounds per game (194th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 31.5 rebounds per contest (202nd-ranked).

San Diego State delivered 13 assists per game, which ranked them 219th in the nation.

San Diego State averaged 10.1 turnovers per game (79th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (85th-ranked).

