Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Milwaukee Bucks (8-9) are favored (-2) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (7-10) at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, November 24, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs on KUNP and FDSWI. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -2 235.5 -130 +110

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (79.1%)

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Bucks have registered a 7-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over nine times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over 12 times in 17 opportunities (70.6%).

Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread at home (5-5-0) than it does on the road (2-5-0).

The Bucks have eclipsed the total in seven of 10 home games (70%), compared to two of seven road games (28.6%).

This year, Portland is 5-2-0 at home against the spread (.714 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-7-0 ATS (.300).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (71.4%, five of seven) than away (70%, seven of 10).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Myles Turner is averaging 12.4 points, 1.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 47.2% from downtown (seventh in league), with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.1 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 6.6 boards and 5.4 assists.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 10.1 points, 9.9 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Donovan Clingan.

Per game, Jerami Grant gets the Trail Blazers 18.6 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 12 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

The Trail Blazers are getting 5.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Kris Murray.

