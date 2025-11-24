3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Panthers at 49ers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Carolina Panthers take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Panthers at 49ers on Monday Night Football

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Brian Robinson Jr. +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

With all the wear and tear on Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers have incentive to give him a breather. Brian Robinson is playing well enough for them to do that more often, and it's creating value in his prop markets.

Robinson played 30.8% of the snaps last week, his highest mark of the season. He handled eight carries for the second straight game, as well, so he's getting used on those snaps.

Enough of those have come in the red zone for us to buy into Robinson. He has six red-zone chances the past three games after totaling three across the first eight games. He has cashed in with touchdowns twice in that span.

I've got the fair odds on Robinson to score at +390, so +430 isn't the biggest value in the world. It's enough for me to jump in, though.

Xavier Legette - Alt Receiving Yds Xavier Legette - Alt Receiving Yds Xavier Legette 50+ Yards +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

A lot of times when a coaching staff speaks positively about a player, that player's props the following week will get blasted to oblivion. We as a betting public can overreact to coachspeak, eliminating value and potentially creating an opening to bet the other side.

With Xavier Legette, I think we may be underreacting.

On Monday, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said the team was making a concentrated effort to get Legette more involved. That came after he turned 8 targets into 83 yards and a nifty touchdown grab.

For Legette this year, targets haven't always translated to yards, but he has been better of late. He's actually up to 1.67 yards per route run since Jalen Coker's and Ja'Tavion Sanders' returns, potentially as it allowed him to fill a role that suits him better within the offense.

The baseline yardage prop of 23.5 is enticing for Legette, but there's still risk in his profile. That's why I'd rather reduce my bet size and take a bigger swing, allowing myself to benefit should the coachspeak and improved play lead to a solid showing.

Rico Dowdle - Rushing Yds Rico Dowdle Under Nov 25 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even in a great matchup for a great player, this number is massive for a team that's a 7.5-point underdog. Thus, I think the under is the right play for Rico Dowdle.

We've got a three-game sample on Dowdle since the team re-committed to him as its top back. He had 130 yards in the first, but he has had 53 and 45 since then. Both of those came on high volume (18 and 19 carries) in largely neutral scripts, something we can't count on here given the spread.

If the Panthers keep things close, Dowdle will have a good shot at this. The 49ers' defensive injuries are a huge issue. We just have enough paths to an under where I'm willing to go that way despite how good Dowdle has been this year.

