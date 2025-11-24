Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Warriors vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (9-9) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Utah Jazz (5-11), losers of three straight as well. The Warriors are big favorites (-14) in the contest, which begins at 10 p.m. ET (on KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-BA) on Monday, November 24, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5 points.

Warriors vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -14 239.5 -820 +570

Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (86.4%)

Warriors vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Warriors have compiled an 8-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 9-7-0 against the spread this year.

Warriors games have gone over the total 11 times out of 16 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

Golden State has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in six opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered four times in 12 opportunities in road games.

When playing at home, the Warriors exceed the over/under 50% of the time (three of six games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, topping the total in 66.7% of games (eight of 12).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.778, 7-2-0 record) than on the road (.286, 2-5-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (77.8%, seven of nine) than away (28.6%, two of seven).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 28.6 points, 3.5 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.8 made treys (first in league).

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 4.6 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 assists and 5.8 boards.

Moses Moody is averaging 12.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 29.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Jazz.

Keyonte George averages 23.1 points, 3.9 boards and 7.2 assists. He is also sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Jazz receive 7.5 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Kyle Filipowski averages 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the floor.

Svi Mykhailiuk's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

