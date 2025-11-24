2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Panthers at 49ers on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Panthers at 49ers Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

Total Match Points Under Nov 25 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I don't think this total is too far off; I've got it at 48.4 in my model. I just see enough paths to an under for me to skew that direction.

The big thing is the volatility in the Panthers' offense. They've failed to score 15 points five times this year, three of which came on the road. It's why they entered Week 12 just 26th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted offensive rankings despite solid showings like the one they put forth last week.

The other is that both teams should be able to run the ball effectively here. That drains clock, reducing the number of drives in the game.

Should the Panthers fall behind, I don't have faith they can put up a ton of points in comeback mode in this spot (again, even though they did just that last week). We also get a win here on a key number of 47, so while I don't think 49.5 is outrageous, I do think we should side with the under.

SF 49ers - 1st Drive Result SF 49ers - 1st Drive Result Offensive Touchdown +135 Field Goal Attempt +370 Punt +180 Any Other +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

Here, we're hoping for a turnover, whether the traditional type or on downs. The odds of the latter go up tonight with kicker Eddy Pineiro out for the 49ers.

The 49ers signed Pineiro earlier in the year after Jake Moody struggled in Week 1. Pineiro has rewarded that faith by making all 22 of his field-goal attempts on the season.

Now, they'll turn to Matt Gay, who the Washington Commanders released after he missed a pair of field goals in Spain last week. It's not exactly the steadiest kicking situation.

In times like this, coaches will occasionally turn up the aggression meter. That's necessary for Kyle Shanahan, who typically skews more conservative. When you boost the odds of a failed 4th down attempt rather than opting for a field goal, I think +650 in this market stands out as a viable option.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.