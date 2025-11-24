Arizona vs Denver College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Denver Pioneers (2-3) on November 24, 2025 at McKale Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Denver Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Denver Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (97.4%)

Before you wager on Monday's Arizona-Denver spread (Arizona -31.5) or over/under (158.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Arizona vs. Denver: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Denver has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Wildcats covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered nine times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 11 opportunities in road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Pioneers had a lower winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than on the road (.667, 10-5-0).

Arizona vs. Denver Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona was the 16th-best team in the nation in points scored (82.5 per game) and 219th in points conceded (73.3) last year.

On the glass, Arizona was 14th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.4 per game) last season. It was 38th in rebounds allowed (28.6 per game).

At 16.2 assists per game last season, Arizona was 32nd in the nation.

Arizona was 186th in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.2) and 215th in turnovers forced (10.9) last season.

Denver averaged 72.4 points per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 77.6 points per contest (319th-ranked).

Denver pulled down only 27.3 boards per game (ninth-worst in college basketball), and allowed 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

Denver ranked 323rd in college basketball with 11.4 assists per game.

With 11.9 turnovers per game, Denver ranked 254th in the country. It forced 12.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 67th in college basketball.

