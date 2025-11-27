Patriots vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football

The New England Patriots versus the New York Giants is on the NFL schedule for Monday.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (83.4%)

Patriots vs Giants Point Spread

The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Patriots are -105 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -115 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 46.5 has been set for Patriots-Giants on Dec. 1, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Patriots vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Patriots vs. Giants reveal New England as the favorite (-420) and New York as the underdog (+330) on the road.

Patriots vs Giants Betting Trends

New England has beaten the spread eight times in 12 games.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Patriots have seen six of their 12 games go over the point total.

The Giants' record against the spread is 7-5-0.

As 7.5-point underdogs or greater, New York is 4-1 against the spread.

Out of 12 Giants games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Patriots vs. Giants analysis on FanDuel Research.

Patriots vs Giants Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NE: (-420) | NYG: (+330)

NE: (-420) | NYG: (+330) Spread: NE: -7.5 (-105) | NYG: +7.5 (-115)

NE: -7.5 (-105) | NYG: +7.5 (-115) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!