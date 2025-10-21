Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Washington Commanders and their 25th-ranked pass defense (238.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Mahomes' next game versus the Commanders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Patrick Mahomes Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.6

20.6 Projected Passing Yards: 236.69

236.69 Projected Passing TDs: 2.04

2.04 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.62

27.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

Mahomes is currently the No. 1-ranked player in fantasy, amassing 173.0 total fantasy points (24.7 per game).

In his last three games, Mahomes has compiled 84.4 fantasy points (28.1 per game), connecting on 77-of-106 passes for 861 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 120 rushing yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

Mahomes has compiled 1,355 passing yards (124-of-180) with 12 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 124.9 fantasy points (25.0 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 127 yards rushing on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

The high point of Mahomes' fantasy campaign was a Week 6 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for 32 rushing yards and one TD on 10 carries (for 31.5 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Patrick Mahomes let down his fantasy managers against the New York Giants in Week 3, when he mustered only 13.2 fantasy points -- 22-of-37 (59.5%), 224 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed five players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

Washington has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

