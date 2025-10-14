Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the 19th-ranked passing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (215.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Mahomes for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you below.

Patrick Mahomes Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.9

18.9 Projected Passing Yards: 224.20

224.20 Projected Passing TDs: 1.86

1.86 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.56

25.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

With 146.8 fantasy points this season (24.5 per game), Mahomes is the No. 1 player in fantasy football right now.

During his last three games, Mahomes has compiled 845 passing yards (76-of-108) for eight passing TDs with one pick, leading to 85.5 fantasy points (28.5 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 97 yards rushing on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

Mahomes has amassed 120.8 fantasy points (24.2 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 114-of-174 passes for 1,256 yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 165 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns on the ground.

The peak of Mahomes' fantasy season came against the Detroit Lions last week, when he tallied 31.5 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Giants, when he posted 13.2 fantasy points -- 22-of-37 (59.5%), 224 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Raiders have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have given up a TD catch by eight players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Raiders have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

