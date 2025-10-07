Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Detroit Lions and their 12th-ranked passing defense (206.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Mahomes worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Mahomes this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Patrick Mahomes Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.8

18.8 Projected Passing Yards: 237.45

237.45 Projected Passing TDs: 1.83

1.83 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.27

23.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Mahomes has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 23.1 fantasy points per game (115.3 total points). Overall, he is second in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Mahomes has amassed 67.2 fantasy points (22.4 per game), connecting on 76-of-115 throws for 812 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 67 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The peak of Mahomes' season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, as he put up 27.3 fantasy points by reeling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (13.2 points) in Week 3 against the New York Giants, throwing for 224 yards and one touchdown with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Lions have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Detroit this season.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.