Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the New York Giants and their 29th-ranked passing defense (277.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Mahomes a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Giants?

Patrick Mahomes Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.9

18.9 Projected Passing Yards: 246.68

246.68 Projected Passing TDs: 1.66

1.66 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.11

27.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

Mahomes has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 48.1 fantasy points (24.1 per game) rank him fourth at the QB position and fourth overall.

Through two games this season, Mahomes has completed 40-of-68 throws for 445 yards, with two passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 48.1 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 123 rushing yards on 13 attempts with two TDs.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes posted 22.1 fantasy points, racking up 187 passing yards with one touchdown and one pick while chipping in 66 rushing yards and one TD with his legs.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New York has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have given up a TD catch by three players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

The Giants' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this year.

The Giants have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

