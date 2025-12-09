Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes faces a matchup versus the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (173.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Mahomes a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Chargers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Patrick Mahomes Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.0

19.0 Projected Passing Yards: 231.09

231.09 Projected Passing TDs: 1.51

1.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.91

35.91 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Mahomes has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 20.9 fantasy points per game (271.6 total points). Overall, he is third in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Mahomes has piled up 773 passing yards (66-of-113) for four passing TDs with four picks, leading to 51.8 fantasy points (17.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 119 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Mahomes has compiled 75.6 fantasy points (15.1 per game) in his last five games, completing 110-of-192 passes for 1,299 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added 127 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The high point of Mahomes' fantasy season came against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, when he collected 31.5 fantasy points with 32 rushing yards and one TD on 10 carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes' matchup versus the Houston Texans last week was his worst of the year, as he posted 5.3 fantasy points. He passed for 160 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw three picks on the day.

Chargers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more TD passes to only two opposing QBs this year.

The Chargers have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only two players this season.

A total of 11 players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.