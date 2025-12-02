Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 14 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), QB Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Houston Texans, who have the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (174 yards allowed per game).

With Mahomes' next game against the Texans, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Patrick Mahomes Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.8

17.8 Projected Passing Yards: 232.68

232.68 Projected Passing TDs: 1.47

1.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.34

29.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

Mahomes has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking second with 22.2 fantasy points per game (266.3 total points). He is second in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Mahomes has connected on 81-of-125 passes for 889 yards, with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 59.8 total fantasy points (19.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 63 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Mahomes has put up 93.3 fantasy points (18.7 per game) in his last five games, completing 121-of-193 passes for 1,438 yards, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 98 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The highlight of Mahomes' fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Detroit Lions, when he posted 31.5 fantasy points (10 receptions, 32 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Patrick Mahomes stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 250 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with five yards on one attempt on the ground (10.5 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Houston this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Houston has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Texans have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Texans this year.

