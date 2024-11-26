Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 12th-ranked passing defense (208.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Mahomes for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you below.

Mahomes vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: November 29, 2024

November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 228.29

228.29 Projected Passing TDs: 1.78

1.78 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.13

23.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

Mahomes is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 13th overall, as he has tallied 185.7 total fantasy points (16.9 per game).

Through his last three games, Mahomes has connected on 78-of-112 passes for 731 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 61.1 total fantasy points (20.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 79 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Mahomes has connected on 139-of-194 throws for 1,284 yards, with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 103.8 total fantasy points (20.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 105 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

The peak of Mahomes' fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Carolina Panthers, a game where he came through with 269 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks (for 28.8 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 60 rushing yards on five attempts (12.0 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy perspective, Patrick Mahomes had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he posted 12.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-27 (59.3%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

Raiders Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed three players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Raiders this season.

