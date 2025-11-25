Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 13 (Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET), QB Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (252.3 yards allowed per game).

Patrick Mahomes Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.1

20.1 Projected Passing Yards: 254.51

254.51 Projected Passing TDs: 1.82

1.82 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.40

26.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

Mahomes has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking third with 21.5 fantasy points per game (236.9 total points). He is fourth in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has put up 40.9 fantasy points (13.6 per game), as he's piled up 878 yards on 73-of-125 passing with one touchdown and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 38 rushing yards on six carries.

Mahomes has completed 124-of-194 throws for 1,463 yards, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 90.1 total fantasy points (18.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 96 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

The highlight of Mahomes' fantasy season was a Week 6 performance versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (31.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Patrick Mahomes' matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 was his worst of the year, as he posted 10.5 fantasy points. He passed for 250 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed over 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has given up two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Cowboys have given up three or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Dallas has allowed at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Cowboys have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

