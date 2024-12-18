Panthers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Minnesota Wild.

Panthers vs Wild Game Info

Florida Panthers (19-11-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-7-4)

Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-140) Wild (+116) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (55.5%)

Panthers vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Wild are -220 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +176.

Panthers vs Wild Over/Under

Panthers versus Wild, on December 18, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Wild Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Wild, Florida is the favorite at -140, and Minnesota is +116 playing at home.

