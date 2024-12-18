NHL
Panthers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Minnesota Wild.
Panthers vs Wild Game Info
- Florida Panthers (19-11-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-7-4)
- Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-140)
|Wild (+116)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (55.5%)
Panthers vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Wild are -220 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +176.
Panthers vs Wild Over/Under
- Panthers versus Wild, on December 18, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Panthers vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Wild, Florida is the favorite at -140, and Minnesota is +116 playing at home.