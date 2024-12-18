FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Wild Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (19-11-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-7-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-140)Wild (+116)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (55.5%)

Panthers vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Wild are -220 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +176.

Panthers vs Wild Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Wild, on December 18, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Wild Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Wild, Florida is the favorite at -140, and Minnesota is +116 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup