Panthers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators.

Panthers vs Senators Game Info

Florida Panthers (2-0) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-0)

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-154) Senators (+128) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (60.1%)

Panthers vs Senators Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Senators. The Panthers are +160 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -200.

Panthers vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Senators on Oct. 11 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Panthers vs Senators Moneyline

Florida is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +128 underdog on the road.

