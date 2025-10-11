FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Senators Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (2-0) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-0)
  • Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-154)Senators (+128)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Panthers win (60.1%)

Panthers vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Senators. The Panthers are +160 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -200.

Panthers vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Panthers-Senators on Oct. 11 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Panthers vs Senators Moneyline

  • Florida is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +128 underdog on the road.

