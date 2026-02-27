Panthers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 27

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads playing on Friday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

Panthers vs Sabres Game Info

Florida Panthers (30-25-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (33-19-6)

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-114) Sabres (-105) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (52.9%)

Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -265 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +210.

Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Sabres game on Feb. 27 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Panthers, Buffalo is the underdog at -105, and Florida is -114 playing at home.

