Panthers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 27
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads playing on Friday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.
Panthers vs Sabres Game Info
- Florida Panthers (30-25-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (33-19-6)
- Date: Friday, February 27, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-114)
|Sabres (-105)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Sabres win (52.9%)
Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -265 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +210.
Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Sabres game on Feb. 27 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Panthers, Buffalo is the underdog at -105, and Florida is -114 playing at home.