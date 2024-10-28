Panthers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

In NHL action on Monday, the Florida Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Panthers vs Sabres Game Info

Florida Panthers (6-3-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-4-1)

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-150) Sabres (+125) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (57%)

Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-200 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +164.

Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Sabres on October 28 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Sabres reveal Florida as the favorite (-150) and Buffalo as the underdog (+125) despite being the home team.

