Panthers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Monday, the Florida Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Sabres Game Info
- Florida Panthers (6-3-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-4-1)
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-150)
|Sabres (+125)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (57%)
Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-200 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +164.
Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Sabres on October 28 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.
Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Sabres reveal Florida as the favorite (-150) and Buffalo as the underdog (+125) despite being the home team.