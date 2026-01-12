Panthers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

The Florida Panthers will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Monday.

Panthers vs Sabres Game Info

Florida Panthers (23-18-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-15-4)

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-113) Sabres (-106) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (58.5%)

Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +205 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.

Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Sabres game on Jan. 12 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -113 favorite despite being on the road.

