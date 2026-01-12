FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

The Florida Panthers will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Panthers vs Sabres Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (23-18-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-15-4)
  • Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-113)Sabres (-106)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (58.5%)

Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +205 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.

Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Sabres game on Jan. 12 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -113 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup