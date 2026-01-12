NHL
Panthers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12
The Florida Panthers will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Monday.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Panthers vs Sabres Game Info
- Florida Panthers (23-18-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-15-4)
- Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-113)
|Sabres (-106)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (58.5%)
Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +205 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.
Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Sabres game on Jan. 12 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -113 favorite despite being on the road.