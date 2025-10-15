NHL
Panthers vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 15
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Detroit Red Wings.
Panthers vs Red Wings Game Info
- Florida Panthers (3-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-1)
- Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-144)
|Red Wings (+120)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Panthers win (56.6%)
Panthers vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Panthers are +168 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -210.
Panthers vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Red Wings on Oct. 15 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.
Panthers vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Florida is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +120 underdog at home.