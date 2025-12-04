Panthers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

On Thursday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Nashville Predators.

Panthers vs Predators Game Info

Florida Panthers (12-12-1) vs. Nashville Predators (9-13-4)

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-215) Predators (+176) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (68.9%)

Panthers vs Predators Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Panthers are +116 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -142.

Panthers vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Predators on Dec. 4 is 6.5. The over is +118, and the under is -144.

Panthers vs Predators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Panthers, Nashville is the underdog at +176, and Florida is -215 playing at home.

