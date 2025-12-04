NHL
Panthers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4
On Thursday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Nashville Predators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Predators Game Info
- Florida Panthers (12-12-1) vs. Nashville Predators (9-13-4)
- Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-215)
|Predators (+176)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (68.9%)
Panthers vs Predators Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Panthers are +116 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -142.
Panthers vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Predators on Dec. 4 is 6.5. The over is +118, and the under is -144.
Panthers vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Panthers, Nashville is the underdog at +176, and Florida is -215 playing at home.