FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

On Thursday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Predators Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (12-12-1) vs. Nashville Predators (9-13-4)
  • Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-215)Predators (+176)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (68.9%)

Panthers vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Panthers are +116 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -142.

Panthers vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Panthers-Predators on Dec. 4 is 6.5. The over is +118, and the under is -144.

Panthers vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Panthers, Nashville is the underdog at +176, and Florida is -215 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup