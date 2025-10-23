Panthers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Penguins Game Info

Florida Panthers (4-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-2)

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-210) Penguins (+172) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (68.9%)

Panthers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Penguins are -142 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +116.

Panthers vs Penguins Over/Under

Panthers versus Penguins, on Oct. 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Panthers vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +172 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -210 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!