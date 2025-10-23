FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Panthers vs Penguins Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (4-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-210)Penguins (+172)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Panthers win (68.9%)

Panthers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Penguins are -142 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +116.

Panthers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Penguins, on Oct. 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Panthers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a +172 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -210 favorite at home.

