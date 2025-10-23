NHL
Panthers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23
NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Penguins Game Info
- Florida Panthers (4-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-210)
|Penguins (+172)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (68.9%)
Panthers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Penguins are -142 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +116.
Panthers vs Penguins Over/Under
- Panthers versus Penguins, on Oct. 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Panthers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +172 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -210 favorite at home.