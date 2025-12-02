NHL
Panthers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (12-11-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (11-11-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-164)
|Maple Leafs (+136)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (56.8%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Maple Leafs are -172 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +140.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Maple Leafs on Dec. 2 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Florida is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +136 underdog on the road.