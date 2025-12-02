Panthers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (12-11-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (11-11-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-164) Maple Leafs (+136) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (56.8%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Maple Leafs are -172 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +140.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Maple Leafs on Dec. 2 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Florida is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +136 underdog on the road.

