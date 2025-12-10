Panthers vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

The Florida Panthers versus the Utah Mammoth is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Mammoth Game Info

Florida Panthers (14-12-2) vs. Utah Mammoth (14-14-3)

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-113) Mammoth (-106) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (60.3%)

Panthers vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Panthers are +210 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -265.

Panthers vs Mammoth Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Mammoth on Dec. 10, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Panthers vs Mammoth Moneyline

Florida is a -113 favorite on the moneyline, while Utah is a -106 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!