Panthers vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

Florida Panthers (20-14-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (20-13-3)

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-110) Lightning (-110) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (55.7%)

Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Lightning are -290 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +225.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

Panthers versus Lightning, on Dec. 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Lightning reveal Florida as the favorite (-110) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-110) on the road.

