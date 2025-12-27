NHL
Panthers vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Lightning Game Info
- Florida Panthers (20-14-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (20-13-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Lightning Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-110)
|Lightning (-110)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (55.7%)
Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Lightning are -290 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +225.
Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under
- Panthers versus Lightning, on Dec. 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Lightning reveal Florida as the favorite (-110) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-110) on the road.