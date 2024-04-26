Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Panthers vs Lightning Game Info
- Florida Panthers (52-24-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8)
- Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: TBS, truTV, TVAS, SNE, SNW, SNP, Max, BSSUN, and BSFL
Panthers vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Panthers (-125)
|Lightning (+104)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (53%)
Panthers vs Lightning Spread
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +195 to cover the spread, with the Lightning being -240.
Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Lightning game on April 27 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -125 favorite on the road.