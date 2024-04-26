Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

Florida Panthers (52-24-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: TBS, truTV, TVAS, SNE, SNW, SNP, Max, BSSUN, and BSFL

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-125) Lightning (+104) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (53%)

Panthers vs Lightning Spread

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +195 to cover the spread, with the Lightning being -240.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Lightning game on April 27 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline