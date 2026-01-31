Panthers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets.

Panthers vs Jets Game Info

Florida Panthers (28-22-3) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-25-7)

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-160) Jets (+132) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (50.7%)

Panthers vs Jets Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -180.

Panthers vs Jets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Jets on Jan. 31, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Panthers vs Jets Moneyline

Florida is a -160 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +132 underdog on the road.

