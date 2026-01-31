FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Panthers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Data Skrive

    Panthers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets.

    We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Panthers vs Jets Game Info

    • Florida Panthers (28-22-3) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-25-7)
    • Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
    • Time: 4 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Panthers vs Jets Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Panthers (-160)Jets (+132)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

    Panthers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Jets win (50.7%)

    Panthers vs Jets Puck Line

    • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -180.

    Panthers vs Jets Over/Under

    • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Jets on Jan. 31, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

    Panthers vs Jets Moneyline

    • Florida is a -160 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +132 underdog on the road.

