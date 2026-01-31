NHL
Panthers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets.
Panthers vs Jets Game Info
- Florida Panthers (28-22-3) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-25-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-160)
|Jets (+132)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (50.7%)
Panthers vs Jets Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -180.
Panthers vs Jets Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Jets on Jan. 31, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Panthers vs Jets Moneyline
- Florida is a -160 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +132 underdog on the road.